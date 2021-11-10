Acorda Inks Distribution Pact In Germany For Inhaled Levodopa Powder; Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) entered into distribution and supply agreements with Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH to commercialize Inbrija 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in Germany.
- Inbrija is indicated in the EU for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.
- Acorda had previously announced an agreement with Esteve to commercialize Inbrija in Spain.
- Acorda will receive a €5 million upfront payment and will receive additional sales-based milestones.
- Esteve expects to launch Inbrija in Germany by mid-2022.
- For Q3, Acorda reported Inbrija revenue of $7.8 million, compared to $5.8 million in Q3 FY20.
- The Company reported Ampyra (dalfampridine) sales of $20.0 million, down from $27.3 million a year ago, hit by the loss of its exclusivity.
- Overall revenues declined 41% Y/Y to $31.45 million, beating the consensus of $30.57 million.
- Acorda posted an EPS loss of $(1.43), higher than $(1.36) a year ago but ahead of the consensus of $(1.56).
- Q3 cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $62 million.
- The Company also appointed Michael Gesser as the new CFO.
- Price Action: ACOR shares are up 2.93% at $3.87 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
