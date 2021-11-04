 Skip to main content

Chimerix Shares Brain Cancer Trial Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
  • Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) has reported topline data from its 50-patient efficacy analysis of ONC201 for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma (a most common type of brain cancer). 
  • ONC201 is an orally administered small molecule dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist and caseinolytic protease (ClpP) agonist.
  • An efficacy analysis by blinded independent central review (BICR) of the registration cohort determined the overall response rate (ORR) to be 20.0%. 
  • The median duration of response was 11.2 months, and the median time to response was 8.3 months.
  • One serious adverse event was attributed possibly related to ONC201. Full safety data collection and analysis for this cohort is ongoing. 
  • Prior safety review of ONC201 identified the most commonly reported adverse events as nausea/vomiting, fatigue, and decreased lymphocyte counts.  
  • The Company posted a Q3 EPS loss of $(0.21), missing the consensus of $(0.15) and higher than the loss of $(0.18) a year ago.
  • Chimerix's capital available to fund operations stood at $125 million at the end of Q3.
  • Price Action: CMRX shares closed up 3.74% at $6.10 on Thursday.

