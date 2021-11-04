Chimerix Shares Brain Cancer Trial Data
- Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) has reported topline data from its 50-patient efficacy analysis of ONC201 for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma (a most common type of brain cancer).
- ONC201 is an orally administered small molecule dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist and caseinolytic protease (ClpP) agonist.
- An efficacy analysis by blinded independent central review (BICR) of the registration cohort determined the overall response rate (ORR) to be 20.0%.
- The median duration of response was 11.2 months, and the median time to response was 8.3 months.
- One serious adverse event was attributed possibly related to ONC201. Full safety data collection and analysis for this cohort is ongoing.
- Prior safety review of ONC201 identified the most commonly reported adverse events as nausea/vomiting, fatigue, and decreased lymphocyte counts.
- The Company posted a Q3 EPS loss of $(0.21), missing the consensus of $(0.15) and higher than the loss of $(0.18) a year ago.
- Chimerix's capital available to fund operations stood at $125 million at the end of Q3.
- Price Action: CMRX shares closed up 3.74% at $6.10 on Thursday.
