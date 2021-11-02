Metacrine Posts Data From MET409 Combination Trial In Diabetes, NASH Patients
- Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ: MTCR) reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial of MET409 in combination with Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin) in type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- LDL-cholesterol increases with MET409 were consistent with previous studies and were comparable alone or in combination with empagliflozin.
- Secondary assessment of liver fat content at 12 weeks indicated a reduction in liver fat in both monotherapy arms and demonstrated additive effects in the combination regimen.
- All regimens had favorable safety profiles and were generally well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (AEs).
- Mild-moderate pruritus was reported in 0%-6% of patients across all groups. No pruritus-related treatment discontinuations occurred in any of the cohorts.
- Price Action: MTCR shares are up 1.06% at $1.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
