 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck Dives Further Into Cytokine Research With Synthekine Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Merck Dives Further Into Cytokine Research With Synthekine Deal
  • Synthekine Inc has entered a worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).
  • The big pharma has agreed to co-develop two new cytokine-based therapies by leveraging Synthekine’s proprietary surrogate cytokine agonist platform.
  • Although the deal doesn’t appear to offer much upfront, the partners didn’t disclose Merck’s initial payment, and it comes with $525 million in milestones per target. 
  • Merck will provide research funding to Synthekine for programs under the collaboration.
  • The new deal will also focus first on autoimmunity.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.12% at $87.94 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Analyst Ratings For Merck & Co
Pasithea and Evotec Team Up — Attempt to Make Headway on Brain Disorders
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
New Data Reaffirms Merck's Keytruda In Extending Survival In Melanoma Patients
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
Expert Ratings For Merck & Co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com