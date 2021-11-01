Merck Dives Further Into Cytokine Research With Synthekine Deal
- Synthekine Inc has entered a worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).
- The big pharma has agreed to co-develop two new cytokine-based therapies by leveraging Synthekine’s proprietary surrogate cytokine agonist platform.
- Although the deal doesn’t appear to offer much upfront, the partners didn’t disclose Merck’s initial payment, and it comes with $525 million in milestones per target.
- Merck will provide research funding to Synthekine for programs under the collaboration.
- The new deal will also focus first on autoimmunity.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.12% at $87.94 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.