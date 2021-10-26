 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VYNE Therapeutics' BET Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
VYNE Therapeutics' BET Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNEannounced preclinical data for VYN201, its pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor.
  • The data showed that VYN201 significantly reduced the expression of several key pro-inflammatory cytokines relevant to Th17-mediated autoimmune diseases in an animal model and an ex vivo human tissue study. 
  • The pathogenesis of many autoimmune diseases is linked to the proliferation and activity of Th17 cells.
  • Treatment with VYN201 0.1% resulted in a 94% reduction in the composite inflammation severity score of erythema and scaling relative to the vehicle control group at treatment day 7
  • Animals treated with VYN201 0.1% experienced reduced inflammation comparable to those treated with the class 1 super-potent glucocorticosteroid clobetasol propionate 0.05% cream.
  • Treatment with VYN201 at all concentrations appeared well-tolerated
  • Related: VYNE Therapeutics Stock Drops On the Potential Sale Of Topical Minocycline Franchise.
  • Price Action: VYNE shares are up 11.90% at $1.32 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VYNE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
Looking Into VYNE Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com