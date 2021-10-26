VYNE Therapeutics' BET Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) announced preclinical data for VYN201, its pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor.
- The data showed that VYN201 significantly reduced the expression of several key pro-inflammatory cytokines relevant to Th17-mediated autoimmune diseases in an animal model and an ex vivo human tissue study.
- The pathogenesis of many autoimmune diseases is linked to the proliferation and activity of Th17 cells.
- Treatment with VYN201 0.1% resulted in a 94% reduction in the composite inflammation severity score of erythema and scaling relative to the vehicle control group at treatment day 7
- Animals treated with VYN201 0.1% experienced reduced inflammation comparable to those treated with the class 1 super-potent glucocorticosteroid clobetasol propionate 0.05% cream.
- Treatment with VYN201 at all concentrations appeared well-tolerated
