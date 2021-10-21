Adial Pharma-Backed Purnovate Selects PNV-5030 As Pain Management Candidate
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) has announced data in a preclinical model of pain reduction. Based on the data, Adial's subsidiary Purnovate Inc selected PNV-5030 as the lead compound for its program to develop pain management drugs.
- PNV-5030 has been tested to be more than 1000-fold selective over the adenosine A1 receptor, which is known to have cardiovascular and central nervous system effects across several therapeutic indications.
- PNV-5030 has demonstrated more than 50 times greater solubility than other known selective adenosine compounds of the same class.
- In the most recent study, PNV-5030 was tested in a mouse model of somatic nociceptive pain.
- PNV-5030 alone exhibited a significant pain reduction compared to the control group and a similar effect to 1mg/kg morphine.
- PNV-5030 demonstrated a significant effect when administered with 1 mg/kg morphine compared to 1 mg/kg morphine alone.
- Combined with 1 mg/kg morphine, PNV-5030 achieved a similar level of pain reduction to the reduction obtained with 2mg/kg morphine.
- The results indicate the possibility of lowering the opioid dose to achieve a similar pain reduction.
- The Company expects to advance PNV-5030 into clinical trials in 2022.
- Price Action: ADIL shares are down 7.18% at $3.88 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
