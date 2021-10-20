Merck Recalls One Lot Of Cubicin Antibiotic Over Glass Particles Presence In Vials
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is voluntarily recalling one lot of Cubicin (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg with expiry June 2022.
- Approximately 22,000 vials will be affected by this recall.
- The recall was initiated after a customer complaint reported that a glass piece was found in a vial of Cubicin after reconstitution.
- If used by the patient, local irritation or swelling at the infusion site may occur. More serious potential outcomes include blockage and clotting in blood vessels, life-threatening if a critical organ is affected.
- Other clinical consequences could include prolonged hospitalization.
- Cubicin is a lipopeptide antibacterial indicated for complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI) in adult and pediatric patients.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.40% at $79.81 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
