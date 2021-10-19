 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings Beat Wall Street; Raises FY21 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:04am   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJhas reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, up 18% Y/Y over the $2.20 posted a year ago and better than the consensus of $2.36. 
  • Net sales increased 10.6% Y/Y to $23.3 billion, ahead of the consensus of $23.7 billion.
  • Pharmaceutical contributed $12.9 billion in sales, +13.8%, due to Stelara (ustekinumab), Darzalex (daratumumab), Tremfya (guselkumab), Erleada (apalutamide), Opsumit (macitentan), and paliperidone palmitate. 
  • This growth was partially offset by the decline in sales from Remicade (infliximab) and Invokana (canagliflozin).
  • Medical Devices grew 7.6% to $6.6 billion, primarily driven by electrophysiology, wound closure, surgical vision, trauma, hips, knees, and biosurgical products. Spine, Sports & Other partially offset growth.
  • Consumer health segment sales increased 5.7% Y/Y to $3.7 billion, primarily driven by over-the-counter products. 
  • JNJ generated $502 million in sales from COVID-19 vaccine sales during the quarter.
  • Outlook: JNJ raised FY21 guidance to overall sales of $94.1 billion - $94.6 billion ($93.8 billion - $94.6 billion previously), including $2.5 billion from COVID-19 Vaccine sales.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $9.77-$9.82, as against the earlier outlook of $9.60 - $9.70, higher than the consensus of $9.66.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 1.49% at $162.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

