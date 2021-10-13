BiomX Enters Agreement Granting Maruho Co. A right Of First Offer To License BiomX's Atopic Dermatitis Product Candidate BX005; Maruho Will Also Enter Binding Agreement For $3M Equity Investment In BiomX

BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage cocktails that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced today that it has entered into an agreement granting Maruho Co. Ltd., a leading dermatology-focused pharmaceutical company in Japan, a right of first offer to license BiomX's atopic dermatitis product candidate, BX005, in Japan. The right of first offer will commence following the availability of results from the Phase 1/2 study of BX005 expected in 2022. Maruho also entered into a binding agreement for an equity investment in BiomX of $3 million at a premium to the market share price, intended primarily to support the Phase 1/2 study.

"We thank Maruho for its investment in BiomX and support of our atopic dermatitis program," said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. "As the leading dermatology company in Japan, Maruho has built exceptional therapeutic capabilities and expertise that could support the success of BX005 in Japan. Interest from a closely-aligned and strong partner like Maruho for one of the world's largest dermatology markets supports the science behind our phage-based approach of targeting bacteria associated with disease exacerbation."

