Calliditas' Chronic Orphan Liver Disease Candidate Receives FDA Fast Track Tag
- The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Calliditas Therapeutics AB's (NASDAQ: CALT) lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- Setanaxib has previously been granted orphan drug designation for PBC in the US and Europe.
- In the Phase 2 trial, setanaxib demonstrated evidence of anti-fibrotic activity, combined with a favorable tolerability profile, as well as a statistically significant impact on fatigue.
- Calliditas is planning to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in PBC, starting in 2H 2021.
- Price Action: CALT shares traded higher by 1.37% at $29.65 on the last check Monday.
