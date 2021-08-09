 Skip to main content

Calliditas' Chronic Orphan Liver Disease Candidate Receives FDA Fast Track Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 10:57am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Calliditas Therapeutics AB's (NASDAQ: CALT) lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
  • Setanaxib has previously been granted orphan drug designation for PBC in the US and Europe.
  • In the Phase 2 trial, setanaxib demonstrated evidence of anti-fibrotic activity, combined with a favorable tolerability profile, as well as a statistically significant impact on fatigue. 
  • Calliditas is planning to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in PBC, starting in 2H 2021.
  • Price Action: CALT shares traded higher by 1.37% at $29.65 on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Calliditas, STADA Ink Budesonide Commercialization Pact In Europe, UK For Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy
