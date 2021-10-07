 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Osmotica Under Pressure On $35M Equity Raise To Pay Off Debt
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Osmotica Under Pressure On $35M Equity Raise To Pay Off Debt
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) has priced its secondary public offering of 14 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares at $2.5/piece.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be $35 million. The offer price represents a steep discount of 18% from the last close price of $3.05 on Wednesday and will close by October 12.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $3.10 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire three and one-half years.
  • Related: Osmotica Stock Surges On $170M Divestiture Deal With Alora Pharmaceuticals.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to additional 2.1 million shares or additional warrants to purchase up to 2.1 million shares.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Osmotica will use the proceeds to repay the $30 million outstanding under the Term Loan.
  • See the SEC offering prospectus here.
  • Price Action: OSMT stock is down 40.20% at $1.83 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSMT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com