Precigen Posts Additional Interim Data From Type 1 Diabetes Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • Precigen Inc's (NASDAQ: PGEN) subsidiary Precigen ActoBio has announced additional interim data from Phase 1b/2a study of AG019 ActoBiotics for recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).
  • Related: Precigen Stock Surges On Positive AG019 Data for Chronic Treatment Of Type 1 Diabetes.
  • New AG019 monotherapy data showed that glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) was below the 7% target for 100% of adult patients and 92% of the patients aged 17 years and above up to 12 months after dosing initiation. 
  • A stabilization of IDAA1c below 9 was seen in 78% of adult patients and 75% of patients aged 17 years and above up to 12 months after dosing initiation.
  • New AG019 combination therapy data show stabilization of HbA1c below the ADA target (7%) was demonstrated in 70% of adult patients up to 12 months after dosing initiation. 
  • HbA1c levels were below target in 75% of the adolescent patients up to 6 months after dosing initiation and remained below target for whom 12-month data is available. 
  • The combination therapy includes AG019 plus Provention Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: PRVB) teplizumab.
  • Price Action: PGEN stock is up 0.20% at $5 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

