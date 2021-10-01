Precigen Posts Additional Interim Data From Type 1 Diabetes Trial
- Precigen Inc's (NASDAQ: PGEN) subsidiary Precigen ActoBio has announced additional interim data from Phase 1b/2a study of AG019 ActoBiotics for recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).
- New AG019 monotherapy data showed that glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) was below the 7% target for 100% of adult patients and 92% of the patients aged 17 years and above up to 12 months after dosing initiation.
- A stabilization of IDAA1c below 9 was seen in 78% of adult patients and 75% of patients aged 17 years and above up to 12 months after dosing initiation.
- New AG019 combination therapy data show stabilization of HbA1c below the ADA target (7%) was demonstrated in 70% of adult patients up to 12 months after dosing initiation.
- HbA1c levels were below target in 75% of the adolescent patients up to 6 months after dosing initiation and remained below target for whom 12-month data is available.
- The combination therapy includes AG019 plus Provention Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: PRVB) teplizumab.
- Price Action: PGEN stock is up 0.20% at $5 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
