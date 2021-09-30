AbbVie Presents New Upadacitinib Data In Atopic Dermatitis
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced new analyses from the Phase 3 Rinvoq (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program.
- Data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress.
- One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily) with or without topical corticosteroids achieved 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) at week 16 compared to placebo.
- An additional analysis showed that more patients treated with Rinvoq 30 mg achieved EASI 75 at week 16 than dupilumab.
- No new safety risks were observed.
- Price Action: ABBV stock is down 0.03% at $108.81 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
