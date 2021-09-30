 Skip to main content

AbbVie Presents New Upadacitinib Data In Atopic Dermatitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBVannounced new analyses from the Phase 3 Rinvoq (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program.
  • Data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress.
  • One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily) with or without topical corticosteroids achieved 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) at week 16 compared to placebo.
  • An additional analysis showed that more patients treated with Rinvoq 30 mg achieved EASI 75 at week 16 than dupilumab.
  • No new safety risks were observed.
  • Price Action: ABBV stock is down 0.03% at $108.81 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Briefs Phase 3Biotech News Health Care General

