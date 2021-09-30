 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Minerva Posts Positive Bioequivalence Results For Schizophrenia Candidate Formulations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Minerva Posts Positive Bioequivalence Results For Schizophrenia Candidate Formulations
  • Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) announced results from a bioequivalence study comparing roluperidone formulations used in Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials and the planned commercial formulation. 
  • Related Link: Minerva's Schizophrenia Candidate Shows Long Term Improvement In Negative Symptoms, Functioning
  • The 48-subject study met all key pharmacokinetic (PK) objectives, and the data demonstrate bioequivalence across the various formulations.
  • The data showed comparability under the fasted condition of the 64 milligram (mg) tablet of Phase 3 trial & planned commercial formulation of roluperidone compared to two 32 mg tablets in the Phase 2b study.
  • The AUCinf were bioequivalent, and Cmax of the reformulated phase 3 and planned commercial formulations were reduced substantially compared to the Phase 2b formulation.
  • Price Action: NERV stock is down 2.82% at $1.72 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NERV)

22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com