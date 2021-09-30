Minerva Posts Positive Bioequivalence Results For Schizophrenia Candidate Formulations
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) announced results from a bioequivalence study comparing roluperidone formulations used in Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials and the planned commercial formulation.
- The 48-subject study met all key pharmacokinetic (PK) objectives, and the data demonstrate bioequivalence across the various formulations.
- The data showed comparability under the fasted condition of the 64 milligram (mg) tablet of Phase 3 trial & planned commercial formulation of roluperidone compared to two 32 mg tablets in the Phase 2b study.
- The AUCinf were bioequivalent, and Cmax of the reformulated phase 3 and planned commercial formulations were reduced substantially compared to the Phase 2b formulation.
