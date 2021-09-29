 Skip to main content

PTC Therapeutics' Rare Genetic Disease Gene Therapy Shows Durable Improvement Even At 5 Years
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCTpresented a new analysis of five-year results of gene therapy, PTC-AADC.
  • The data exhibited improvements in children with aromatic L-Amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency.
  • AADC deficiency is a rare genetic disorder that causes severe disability.
  • Children treated with PTC-AADC developed motor function and cognitive skills not previously seen, such as holding up their head, sitting or standing with support, and communicating. These persisted for up to 10 years.
  • In addition, the rate of respiratory infection declined from an average of 2.4 episodes per year at 12 months to 0.6 episodes per year at 2 years and 0.3 episodes per year at 5 years.
  • Almost all treated children went from a baseline weight below the third percentile to making age-appropriate weight gains by 12 months following gene therapy treatment.
  • PTC-AADC is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, with an opinion expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • A Biologics License Application is expected to be submitted to the FDA by the end of 2021.
  • Related Link: PTC Therapeutics/Roche's Evrysdi Approved In Europe For Muscular Atrophy.
  • Price Action: PTCT stock is down 1.37% at $37.77 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Genetic DisorderBiotech News Health Care General

