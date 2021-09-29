PTC Therapeutics' Rare Genetic Disease Gene Therapy Shows Durable Improvement Even At 5 Years
- PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) presented a new analysis of five-year results of gene therapy, PTC-AADC.
- The data exhibited improvements in children with aromatic L-Amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency.
- AADC deficiency is a rare genetic disorder that causes severe disability.
- Children treated with PTC-AADC developed motor function and cognitive skills not previously seen, such as holding up their head, sitting or standing with support, and communicating. These persisted for up to 10 years.
- In addition, the rate of respiratory infection declined from an average of 2.4 episodes per year at 12 months to 0.6 episodes per year at 2 years and 0.3 episodes per year at 5 years.
- Almost all treated children went from a baseline weight below the third percentile to making age-appropriate weight gains by 12 months following gene therapy treatment.
- PTC-AADC is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, with an opinion expected in Q4 of 2021.
- A Biologics License Application is expected to be submitted to the FDA by the end of 2021.
