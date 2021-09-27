J&J's Xarelto Tops Aspirin With Fewer Blood Clots In Pediatric Patients
- Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced new data from the Phase 3 UNIVERSE study comparing Xarelto (rivaroxaban).
- The data showed that Xarelto in an oral suspension formulation, compared to aspirin, was associated with fewer blood clots than aspirin in patients ages 2-8 who have had the Fontan procedure.
- The Fontan procedure is performed in children with congenital heart disease who have a single functioning ventricle to redirect blood flow to the lungs to be reoxygenated.
- The findings were published this month in the Journal of the American Heart Association and were included in a recent New Drug Application submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Data also found that Xarelto treatment was associated with a similar safety profile compared to aspirin.
- The data is from two Phase 3 trials: one examined pediatric patients with previously diagnosed blood clots and the other evaluated pediatric patients at risk of blood clots after the Fontan procedure.
