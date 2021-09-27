Altamira Submits FDA 510(k) Premarket Notification For Bentrio
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for Bentrio for hay fever.
- Once cleared, the Company anticipates partnering Bentrio for the U.S. market rather than commercializing it there on its own.
- Bentrio is a nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens.
- Bentrio was launched first in Germany under the CE mark in late July and subsequently also in Austria.
- During the initial launch stage, the nasal spray product has been marketed solely through leading online pharmacies.
- In the next phase of the European launch in Q4 2021, the Company will also target traditional 'brick-and-mortar' pharmacy stores.
- Altamira has also executed letters of understanding with distributors in two key Southeast Asian countries.
- Concurrent with the commercial activities outlined above, the Company is also advancing its clinical development programs for Bentrio.
- Two studies are moving through the approval process in allergy: one for house dust allergy as a challenge study and another for seasonal allergic rhinitis.
- These studies will be conducted in Canada and Australia, with data read-outs expected for Q1 and Q2 2022.
- In a viral infection, Altamira is awaiting the approval of a placebo-controlled COVID-19 study by the Drugs Controller General of India.
- Price Action: CYTO stock is down 4.60% at $2.28 during the market session on the last check Monday.
