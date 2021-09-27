Why Are Biohaven Shares Trading Lower On Monday?
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) has announced results from a focused analysis of verdiperstat trial in verdiperstat in multiple system atrophy (MSA).
- Verdiperstat did not differ statistically from placebo on the prespecified primary efficacy measure or the key secondary efficacy measures.
- Initial safety data were consistent with the overall profile of verdiperstat from prior clinical trial experience.
- Additional analyses are still pending, and full study results will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.
- An ongoing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) trial of verdiperstat is conducted with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. Enrollment will be completed in Q4 of 2021.
- MSA is a rare, rapidly progressive fatal neurodegenerative disease that leads to death within a median of 6-10 years after the onset of symptoms.
- Read Next: Eli Lilly To Test Injectable Migraine Med Against Biohaven's Oral Nurtec In Head-To-Head Study.
- Price Action: BHVN stock is down 3.81% at $126.96 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Multiple System AtrophyBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General