Why Are Biohaven Shares Trading Lower On Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:31am   Comments
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) has announced results from a focused analysis of verdiperstat trial in verdiperstat in multiple system atrophy (MSA). 
  • Verdiperstat did not differ statistically from placebo on the prespecified primary efficacy measure or the key secondary efficacy measures. 
  • Initial safety data were consistent with the overall profile of verdiperstat from prior clinical trial experience. 
  • Additional analyses are still pending, and full study results will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.
  • An ongoing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) trial of verdiperstat is conducted with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. Enrollment will be completed in Q4 of 2021.
  • MSA is a rare, rapidly progressive fatal neurodegenerative disease that leads to death within a median of 6-10 years after the onset of symptoms. 
  • Read Next: Eli Lilly To Test Injectable Migraine Med Against Biohaven's Oral Nurtec In Head-To-Head Study.
  • Price Action: BHVN stock is down 3.81% at $126.96 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Biotech News Health Care

