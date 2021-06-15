 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly To Test Injectable Migraine Med Against Biohaven's Oral Nurtec In Head-To-Head Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLYwill conduct a head-to-head study comparing once-monthly injectable Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd's (NYSE: BHVN) Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) patients take every other day.
  • Enrolling will start later this year.
  • The primary endpoint will be a 50% reduction in the number of headache days patients experience per month versus Nurtec ODT.
  • Both drugs are designed to target calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a protein in the brain that's thought to play a key role in migraines, Lilly said.
  • However, Lilly's drug binds to CGRP to prevent it from attaching to receptors, while Biohaven's Nurtec ODT blocks the receptor.
  • Nurtec ODT received approval in May and is the only drug that boasts FDA approvals to prevent and immediately treat migraines.
  • Meanwhile, Emgality is approved to prevent migraines and episodic cluster headaches in adults.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 1.37% at 223, and BHVN is down 6.39% at $94.04 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs MigrainesBiotech News Health Care General

