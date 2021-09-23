 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are TransCode Therapeutics Shares Shooting Higher On Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Why Are TransCode Therapeutics Shares Shooting Higher On Thursday?
  • TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) is trading higher after preclinical research supporting its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, was published in Cancer Nanotechnology
  • Related: TransCode Therapeutics Secures NIH Funding To Support Its Lead Program Development.
  • The preclinical study developed a radio-labeled derivative of TTX-MC138 tagged with Cu-64 for highly sensitive and specific quantitative determination of its pharmacokinetics, biodistribution, and observation, delivered to metastases via noninvasive positron emission tomography-magnetic resonance imaging (PET-MRI). 
  • The results demonstrated that TTX-MC138, when injected intravenously, accumulated in metastatic lesions, thus suggesting that the TTX platform delivers its therapeutic candidate as intended.
  • In addition, the investigation describes the development of a microdosing PET-MRI approach that could be used to measure TTX-MC138 biodistribution in cancer patients and it's delivery to clinical metastases.
  • TransCode expects to file an exploratory investigational new drug (eIND) application for TTX-MC138 in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: RNAZ stock is up 65.5% at $4.33 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RNAZ)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Accenture Profit Beats Views
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com