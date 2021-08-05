TransCode Therapeutics Secures NIH Funding To Support Its Lead Program Development
- TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has received a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to support developing TTX-MC138.
- TTX-MC138 is TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.
- The award totals $2.3 million expected over three years.
- TransCode expects to file IND in Q1 of 2022. TransCode's proprietary TTX platform leverages an iron oxide nanoparticle as a novel, image-guided system to safely and efficiently deliver oligonucleotides to their intended RNA target. TTX-MC138 targets MicoRNA-10b believed to drive metastatic disease.
