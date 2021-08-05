 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TransCode Therapeutics Secures NIH Funding To Support Its Lead Program Development
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
TransCode Therapeutics Secures NIH Funding To Support Its Lead Program Development
  • TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has received a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to support developing TTX-MC138.
  • TTX-MC138 is TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. 
  • The award totals $2.3 million expected over three years.
  • TransCode expects to file IND in Q1 of 2022. TransCode's proprietary TTX platform leverages an iron oxide nanoparticle as a novel, image-guided system to safely and efficiently deliver oligonucleotides to their intended RNA target. TTX-MC138 targets MicoRNA-10b believed to drive metastatic disease. 
  • Price Action: RNAZ shares are up 4.27% at $3.41 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RNAZ)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com