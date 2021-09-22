Kintara Posts VAL-083 Data As Adjuvant Therapy In Newly-Diagnosed GBM Patients
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) announced topline data results from the newly diagnosed adjuvant arm of its Phase 2 clinical study.
- The Phase 2 trial is testing VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene.
- Progression-Free Survival (PFS) for the 36 efficacy evaluable patients is 10.0 months. Historical data for this patient population has demonstrated a PFS of 5.3-6.9 months.
- The median overall survival is 16.5 months, with historical data of 12.7-16.0 months.
- Consistent with prior studies, myelosuppression was the most common adverse event. One patient experienced a serious adverse event (SAE) possibly related to VAL-083.
- The Company previously announced topline data results from the recurrent GBM arm of the study.
- Price Action: KTRA stock is down 2.27% at $1.29 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
