Why Are Dynavax Technologies Shares Skyrocketing Today?
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals has reported positive data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019, which achieved the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in SPECTRA Phase 2/3 clinical trial.
- The protein-based vaccine is adjuvanted with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018 adjuvant.
- The study enrolled over 30,000 participants.
- SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 and hospitalizations.
- 84% efficacy was observed against moderate-to-severe COVID-19 caused by any strain of the virus.
- SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) demonstrated 79% overall efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity caused by the Delta variant. Efficacy was 92% against the Gamma variant and 59% against the Mu variant.
- Overall efficacy was 67% against COVID-19 of any severity caused by any strain in the study.
- SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) demonstrated a favorable safety profile.
- Clover plans to submit conditional approval applications to global regulatory authorities, including China's National Medical Products Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and WHO in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: DVAX stock is up 28.10% at $19.03 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
