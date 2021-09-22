 Skip to main content

Why Are Dynavax Technologies Shares Skyrocketing Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Why Are Dynavax Technologies Shares Skyrocketing Today?
  • Clover Biopharmaceuticals has reported positive data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019, which achieved the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in SPECTRA Phase 2/3 clinical trial.
  • The protein-based vaccine is adjuvanted with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018 adjuvant. 
  • The study enrolled over 30,000 participants. 
  • SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 and hospitalizations.
  • 84% efficacy was observed against moderate-to-severe COVID-19 caused by any strain of the virus. 
  • SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) demonstrated 79% overall efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity caused by the Delta variant. Efficacy was 92% against the Gamma variant and 59% against the Mu variant.
  • Overall efficacy was 67% against COVID-19 of any severity caused by any strain in the study.
  • SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) demonstrated a favorable safety profile.
  • Clover plans to submit conditional approval applications to global regulatory authorities, including China's National Medical Products Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and WHO in Q4 of 2021.
  • Related Link: Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need to Know.
  • Price Action: DVAX stock is up 28.10% at $19.03 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image by hakan german from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

