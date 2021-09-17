Janssen Shares Erdafitinib Combo Therapy Data In Bladder Cancer
- Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced results from the Phase 1b/2 NORSE study evaluating Balversa (erdafitinib) plus cetrelimab combination.
- The trial included patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) with fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 or FGFR2 genetic alterations who are ineligible for cisplatin.
- The results were highlighted at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Annual Congress 2021.
- The investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) in 19 patients treated with Balversa plus cetrelimab was 68%, of which 21% were complete responses (CR), and 47% were partial responses (PR).
- The disease control rate (DCR) was 90%.
- The ORR in 18 patients treated with Balversa monotherapy was 33%, in which one patient showed a CR and 28% (n=5) were partial responses.
- The DCR was 100%.
