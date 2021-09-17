 Skip to main content

Deciphera Presents New Data Across Pipeline At ESMO Congress
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Deciphera Presents New Data Across Pipeline At ESMO Congress
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPHannounced four e-poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Conference 2021. 
  • The presentations include updated preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib plus paclitaxel in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC) and vimseltinib in patients with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT).
  • Rebastinib plus Paclitaxel Combo demonstrated Progression-Free Survival of 9.1 months in heavily pretreated PROC patients.
  • Deciphera will initiate a Phase 3 study of Rebastinib combo in 2022 subject to regulatory feedback.
  • There were 13 patients with objective responses for an objective response rate (ORR) of 38% and 29% with a median duration response of 5.5 months.
  • The clinical benefit rate at 16 weeks was 76%.
  • Updated Results for Vimseltinib showed an Objective Response Rate of 47% in TGCT patients.
  • Phase 3 Study of Vimseltinib in TGCT will start in Q4 of 2021.
  • A long-term update on the Phase 3 INVICTUS study of QINLOCK (ripretinib) in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) showed consistent PFS with no change since the primary data cut off and improved median OS among patients receiving ripretinib.
  • Separately, the European Medicines Agency's CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of QINLOCK for GIST who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors.
  • European Commission decision is expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: DCPH shares are down 2.83% at $30.85 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

