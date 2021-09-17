 Skip to main content

Corcept Therapeutics' Relacorilant Combo Therapy Shows Clinical Benefit In Ovarian Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has announced that data from the Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
  • The trial included 178 patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • Women who received the higher dose of relacorilant (150 mg) intermittently exhibited a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to those who received nab-paclitaxel alone (median PFS: 5.6 months versus 3.8 months). 
  • The women in the Intermittent arm also experienced a statistically significant improvement in the duration of response (DoR) relative to those in the Comparator arm (median DoR: 5.6 months versus 3.7 months). 
  • But the Company reported the median overall survival (OS) of 12.9 months versus 10.4 months in the Comparator arm.
  • Corcept will begin a pivotal Phase 3 trial in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: CORT shares are down 1.94% at $20.23 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21). 

