Corcept Therapeutics' Relacorilant Combo Therapy Shows Clinical Benefit In Ovarian Cancer

- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has announced that data from the Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
- The trial included 178 patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- Women who received the higher dose of relacorilant (150 mg) intermittently exhibited a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to those who received nab-paclitaxel alone (median PFS: 5.6 months versus 3.8 months).
- The women in the Intermittent arm also experienced a statistically significant improvement in the duration of response (DoR) relative to those in the Comparator arm (median DoR: 5.6 months versus 3.7 months).
- But the Company reported the median overall survival (OS) of 12.9 months versus 10.4 months in the Comparator arm.
- Corcept will begin a pivotal Phase 3 trial in Q1 of 2022.
