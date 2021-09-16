 Skip to main content

Aileron Stock Is Trading Lower After Data Presentation For Chemoprotective Agent
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
  • Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRNpresented new clinical data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Congress 2021 for ALRN-6924, a chemoprotective agent. 
  • Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy's attack on cancer cells.
  • The Company presented final results from Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan treatment.
  • The data demonstrated ALRN-6924's 'triple-play efficacy' for reducing neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, and a reduction of platelet and red blood cell transfusions compared to historical controls. 
  • While chemoprotection effects were observed across all ALRN-6924 dose levels, the 0.3 mg/kg ALRN 6924 dose level given 24 hours before topotecan demonstrated the most robust chemoprotection results. 
  • None of the patients treated at the 0.3 mg/kg 24 hour ALRN-6924 dose level had a related serious adverse event (SAE). 
  • At the 0.3 mg/kg 24 hour ALRN-6924 dose level, one patient required a red blood cell transfusion and a platelet transfusion. 
  • In the topotecan plus placebo arm of a third-party Phase 2 trial, in SCLC patients receiving topotecan (N=28), 41% and 31% received red blood cell and platelet transfusions, respectively.
  • Price Action: ALRN stock is down 6.52% at $1.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

