Clarus Therapeutics, McGill University Ink Licensing Pact For Rare CoQ10-Associated Conditions
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRXT) and Canada's McGill University have announced licensing agreement whereby Clarus will develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies.
  • Coenzyme-Q10 (Ubiquinone) is synthesized in the inner membrane of mitochondria, a cellular organelle whose primary function is to produce the body's chemical energy. 
  • Deficiencies of CoQ10 can lead to severe multiple organ dysfunctions.
  • Under the licensing agreement terms, Clarus will pay McGill a one-time upfront payment of $0.35 million and up to $10.5 million in potential milestone payments. 
  • Additionally, McGill would be eligible for up to $30 million in potential commercial milestone payments. 
  • Price Action: CRXT stock is 3.10% higher at $7.64 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

