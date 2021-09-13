PolyPid Shares Preclinical Data Of OncoPLEX Program For Brain Tumor
- PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) has announced preclinical data in two key Glioblastoma Multiform (GBM) animal models of its OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program.
- OncoPLEX is designed to provide controlled local exposure to docetaxel, one of the most widely used chemotherapy agents.
- OncoPLEX induced strong inhibition of tumor growth and recurrence in a partially resected human glioblastoma subcutaneous mouse model.
- A single local OncoPLEX application induced 98% tumor growth inhibition (day 41 post-operation) compared to the untreated control and 66% compared to multiple injections of systemic chemo arm.
- The day 41 survival rate for OncoPLEX was much higher than the systemically treated mice or untreated with 60%, 20%, and 10% survival, respectively.
- OncoPLEX applied locally next to the non-resected tumor in the brain showed a 40% survival rate at day 23 following the beginning of treatment, compared to a 0% survival rate in the standard systemic treatment arm, the placebo, and untreated control arm.
- The Company plans a pre-IND Meeting with the FDA by the end of 2021 and potentially initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of OncoPLEX in brain tumors in 2022.
- Price Action: PYPD shares are down 5.64% at $7.61 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: brain cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General