 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PolyPid Shares Preclinical Data Of OncoPLEX Program For Brain Tumor
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
PolyPid Shares Preclinical Data Of OncoPLEX Program For Brain Tumor
  • PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) has announced preclinical data in two key Glioblastoma Multiform (GBM) animal models of its OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program.
  • OncoPLEX is designed to provide controlled local exposure to docetaxel, one of the most widely used chemotherapy agents.
  • OncoPLEX induced strong inhibition of tumor growth and recurrence in a partially resected human glioblastoma subcutaneous mouse model. 
  • A single local OncoPLEX application induced 98% tumor growth inhibition (day 41 post-operation) compared to the untreated control and 66% compared to multiple injections of systemic chemo arm.
  • The day 41 survival rate for OncoPLEX was much higher than the systemically treated mice or untreated with 60%, 20%, and 10% survival, respectively.
  • OncoPLEX applied locally next to the non-resected tumor in the brain showed a 40% survival rate at day 23 following the beginning of treatment, compared to a 0% survival rate in the standard systemic treatment arm, the placebo, and untreated control arm. 
  • The Company plans a pre-IND Meeting with the FDA by the end of 2021 and potentially initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of OncoPLEX in brain tumors in 2022.
  • Price Action: PYPD shares are down 5.64% at $7.61 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPD)

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: brain cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com