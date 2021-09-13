 Skip to main content

Hepion Pharma Shares Encouraging Biomarker Data From NASH Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:41am   Comments
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) has announced additional efficacy data from its Phase 2a AMBITION clinical trial.
  • Related Content: Hepion Pharma's NASH Candidate Aces Mid-Stage Study.
  • The 43-subject trial was designed to investigate CRV431 at doses of 75 mg (n=12), and 225 mg (n=17) administered as soft gelatin capsules to presumed F2 and F3 NASH subjects for 28 days, followed by a 14-day observation period for safety.
  • Hepion reported additional data on biomarkers, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and N-terminal type III collagen pro-peptide (Pro-C3), and pharmacologic and bioinformatic analyses.
  • Once-daily 225 mg dosing of CRV431 decreased mean Pro-C3 levels by 7.9% and 22.4% (-11.6 ng/ml) at days 28 and 42, respectively, compared to 3.5% and 4.7% reduction with placebo.
  • CRV431 treatment produced changes in gene expression that were consistent with antifibrotic effects. 
  • Stephen Harrison, MD, will present the full AMBITION analysis at the upcoming AASLD "The Liver Meeting" in early November 2021.
  • Price Action: HEPA shares are up 1.81% at $1.69 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

