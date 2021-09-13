BELLUS Health Stock Shines After Refractory Chronic Cough Trial Data
- BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) has announced a positive interim analysis from Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 for refractory chronic cough (RCC).
- BLU-5937, the Company's lead program, is a highly selective P2X3 antagonist.
- An independent statistical team reported that the predefined stringent probability threshold for clinical efficacy was met for at least one dose of BLU-5937 for a clinically meaningful reduction in placebo-adjusted 24-hour cough frequency.
- Limited taste-related adverse events were observed, consistent with previous BLU-5937 trials, and no serious adverse events were reported.
- BELLUS anticipates announcing topline data in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: BLU shares are up 36% at $5.33 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
