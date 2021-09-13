 Skip to main content

BELLUS Health Stock Shines After Refractory Chronic Cough Trial Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:36am   Comments
  • BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) has announced a positive interim analysis from Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 for refractory chronic cough (RCC).
  • BLU-5937, the Company's lead program, is a highly selective P2X3 antagonist.
  • An independent statistical team reported that the predefined stringent probability threshold for clinical efficacy was met for at least one dose of BLU-5937 for a clinically meaningful reduction in placebo-adjusted 24-hour cough frequency.
  • Limited taste-related adverse events were observed, consistent with previous BLU-5937 trials, and no serious adverse events were reported.
  • BELLUS anticipates announcing topline data in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: BLU shares are up 36% at $5.33 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

