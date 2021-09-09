 Skip to main content

Nabriva Therapeutics, Vizient Inks Xenleta Distribution Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:02am   Comments
  • Nabriva Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: NBRVentered an agreement with Vizient to offer Xenleta as a contracted product to Vizient's Pharmacy Network Program.
  • Xenleta is indicated for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).
  • Vizient offers expertise, analytics and advisory services, and a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume to improve patient outcomes and lower costs.
  • Nabriva CEO Ted Schroeder commented, "We are excited by Vizient's decision to agree to make XENLETA available to their Hospital Pharmacy Network, enabling access across Vizient member hospitals, which make up more than half of U.S. hospitals. Based on data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, it is estimated that approximately 3 million adults are diagnosed with CABP in the hospital setting annually."
  • Price Action: NBRV stock is up 0.85% at $1.12 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs PneumoniaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

