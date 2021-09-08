 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gain Therapeutics' Gaucher, Parkinson's Candidate Shows Potential In Patient-Derived iPSC Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Gain Therapeutics' Gaucher, Parkinson's Candidate Shows Potential In Patient-Derived iPSC Study
  • The topline data from a study conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) by Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) evaluating two lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators (STARs) compounds, GT-02287 and GT-02329, for Gaucher and GBA1 Parkinson's Disease, demonstrated positive effects on all tested phenotypes.
  • The study used human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from GD and GBA-associated Parkinson's disease patients.
  • Data showed that the compounds increased the levels of GCase protein, its transport to the lysosome, and its enzymatic activity. 
  • In dopaminergic neurons, the two lead STAR chaperones also decrease the levels of α-synuclein-p129, demonstrating their potential to treat GBA1-associated Parkinson's Disease.
  • The Company anticipates initiating IND-enabling studies for Gaucher / Parkinson's Disease in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: GANX stock is up 11.14% at $8.78 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GANX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com