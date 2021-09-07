 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Albireo Pharma Sells Bylvay-Associated PRV For $105M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Albireo Pharma Sells Bylvay-Associated PRV For $105M
  • Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) has agreed to sell its Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $105 million. 
  • The FDA granted the PRV for Bylvay to treat pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
  • Related Content: Albireo's Rare Liver Disease Drug Bylvay Scores Back To Back Approvals In Europe, US.
  • The net sales proceeds expected from the transaction are in addition to the $186.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments Albireo reported as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ALBO shares are down 0.24% at $29.60 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALBO)

Looking into Albireo Pharma's Return on Capital Employed
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Albireo's Rare Liver Disease Drug Bylvay Scores Back To Back Approvals In Europe, US
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
Albireo's Bylvay Scores European Nod For Rare Pediatric Liver Disease
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Asset Sales Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com