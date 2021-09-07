Albireo Pharma Sells Bylvay-Associated PRV For $105M
- Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) has agreed to sell its Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $105 million.
- The FDA granted the PRV for Bylvay to treat pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
- The net sales proceeds expected from the transaction are in addition to the $186.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments Albireo reported as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ALBO shares are down 0.24% at $29.60 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
