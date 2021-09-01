Brickell Biotech Acquires Rights To Candidate For Autoimmune Diseases
- Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Voronoi Inc for exclusive, worldwide rights to therapeutics generated from a proprietary DYRK1A inhibitor platform.
- The DYRK1A inhibitors aim to restore immune balance in patients whose immune system has become dysregulated, thus offering potential across a wide array of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
- The initial lead program that Brickell will be advancing is BBI-02, a Phase 1-read DYRK1A inhibitor that has demonstrated compelling results in various preclinical models, including atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis.
- BBI-02 showed encouraging decreases in disease severity and reduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines compared to current standard-of-care agents.
- The Company plans to commence Phase 1 study for BBI-02 in 2022. Brickell will make a one-time payment to Voronoi of $2.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in shares of Brickell common stock.
- In addition, Brickell will pay Voronoi milestone payments of up to $211.0 million for BBI-02 and BBI-03.
- For the first next-generation product, Brickell will pay Voronoi milestone payments of up to $107.5 million.
- Brickell will also pay Voronoi tiered royalty payments ranging from low single digits up to 10% of net sales of products arising from the DYRK1A inhibitor platform.
- Price Action: BBI stock is down 1.29% at $0.73 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
