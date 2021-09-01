FDA Extends Full Approval For Merck's Keytruda In 1st-Line Bladder Cancer
- The FDA gave its full approval to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda as a treatment for first-line advanced urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) patients who are not eligible for platinum-based chemo.
- Keytruda earned an accelerated nod in first-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) patients who were not eligible for chemo back in May 2017.
- But the confirmatory KEYNOTE-361 study, which aimed to expand Keytruda into patients who had been previously treated with platinum-based chemo, failed both of its key primary endpoints, effectively shutting down Keytruda's broader use.
- Earlier this year, Keytruda's first-line approval in bladder cancer was one of the indications considered by an FDA adcomm for continued support.
- The adcomm voted 5-3 to maintain the accelerated approval.
