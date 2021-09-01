 Skip to main content

FDA Extends Full Approval For Merck's Keytruda In 1st-Line Bladder Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • The FDA gave its full approval to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda as a treatment for first-line advanced urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) patients who are not eligible for platinum-based chemo.
  • Keytruda earned an accelerated nod in first-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) patients who were not eligible for chemo back in May 2017. 
  • But the confirmatory KEYNOTE-361 study, which aimed to expand Keytruda into patients who had been previously treated with platinum-based chemo, failed both of its key primary endpoints, effectively shutting down Keytruda's broader use.
  • Earlier this year, Keytruda's first-line approval in bladder cancer was one of the indications considered by an FDA adcomm for continued support. 
  • The adcomm voted 5-3 to maintain the accelerated approval.
  • Related Content: Oncologic Drugs Adcomm Backs Merck's Keytruda, Roche's Tecentriq Accelerated Approvals In Bladder Cancer.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.73% at $76.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: bladder cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

