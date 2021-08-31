 Skip to main content

Poseida's Solid Tumor CAR-T Candidate Data Fails To Impress Investors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 3:32pm   Comments
  • The death of a patient in a solid tumor trial hit Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) hard last August, but since then, the hold has been lifted, and it is now reporting some early data from that same therapy.
  • The Company announced interim results for P-PSMA-101, solid tumor autologous CAR-T product candidate for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • The Company was bullish on the presentation today, but investors apparently were not impressed. The caveat is that it is Phase 1 trial with only heavily pretreated nine patients.
  • Investigators tracked a significant, 50%-plus drop in Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels in 3 of those patients.
  • One patient had a complete response at the lowest dose. Perhaps just as much as efficacy, safety will be keenly watched. 
  • Three cases of low-grade possible Cytokine Release Syndrome were observed, managed well with early treatment. 
  • No cases of neurotoxicity were observed as of the cutoff date.
  • Related Content: Poseida's Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Product Enters Human Trial For Multiple Myeloma.
  • Price Action: PSTX shares are down 17.1% at $8.88 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

