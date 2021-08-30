Poseida's Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Product Enters Human Trial For Multiple Myeloma
- The FDA has cleared Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, a fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- The Phase 1 study will assess safety, tolerability, and response. The study protocol allows for exploration of additional dosing regimens, including re-dosing, once initial safety has been established.
- Poseida is actively focused on opening clinical sites to begin dosing later this year.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
- Price Action: PSTX stock is up 5% at $10.40 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas