Poseida's Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Product Enters Human Trial For Multiple Myeloma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • The FDA has cleared Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, a fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The Phase 1 study will assess safety, tolerability, and response. The study protocol allows for exploration of additional dosing regimens, including re-dosing, once initial safety has been established.
  • Poseida is actively focused on opening clinical sites to begin dosing later this year.
  • Price Action: PSTX stock is up 5% at $10.40 during the market session on the last check Monday.

