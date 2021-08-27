 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aileron Unveils Initial Data For Its Chemo Protective Agent
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Aileron Unveils Initial Data For Its Chemo Protective Agent
  • Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) has announced initial findings from its ongoing study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers. 
  • Data were presented at the International Society for Experimental Hematology (ISEH) 50th Annual Scientific Meeting. 
  • The initial findings demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 was well tolerated.
  • It resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in healthy, normal bone marrow cells without concurrent induction of apoptosis.
  • Related Content: Aileron Launches Early-Stage Study For Chemoprotective Candidate In Lung Cancer Settings.
  • Aileron will present final data from the Phase 1b small-cell lung cancer trial and additional data from the healthy volunteer study at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
  • Price Action: ALRN shares are down 3.52% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALRN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cara FDA Decision, Ascendis Earnings, Aileron Data Presentation And More
Aileron Launches Early-Stage Study For Chemoprotective Candidate In Lung Cancer Settings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs chemotherapy Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com