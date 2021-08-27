Aileron Unveils Initial Data For Its Chemo Protective Agent
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) has announced initial findings from its ongoing study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers.
- Data were presented at the International Society for Experimental Hematology (ISEH) 50th Annual Scientific Meeting.
- The initial findings demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 was well tolerated.
- It resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in healthy, normal bone marrow cells without concurrent induction of apoptosis.
- Aileron will present final data from the Phase 1b small-cell lung cancer trial and additional data from the healthy volunteer study at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
- Price Action: ALRN shares are down 3.52% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Friday.
