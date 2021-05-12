 Skip to main content

Inovio's Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Can Provide Immune Responses Against Variants, Animal Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 9:55am   Comments
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INOhas announced results from a preclinical study of its next-generation Pan-COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4802, that demonstrates its potential to induce cross-reactive immune responses against current and emerging viral variants.
  • Data showed the vaccine candidate induced potent neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses against the original Wuhan strain as well as against B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), B.1.351 (South African variant), and P.1. (Brazilian variant) in preclinical models.
  • INO-4802 has potential as either a first-line vaccine or a boost for individuals previously immunized with various Wuhan-matched vaccines.
  • The company plans to conduct Phase 1/2 trials this year with INO-4802.
  • Earlier this week, the company announced positive data from the Phase 2 segment of its Phase 2/3 INNOVATE trial in the U.S., evaluating INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19.
  • INO-4800 will enter a global Phase 3 trial this summer.
  • Price Action: INO shares are trading 0.15% higher at $6.5 on the last check Wednesday.

