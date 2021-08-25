 Skip to main content

Why Is Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Gaining On Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) expanded the Phase 1b trial of FX301 in patients undergoing bunionectomy. 
  • Related: Flexion Therapeutics To Start Testing FX301 For Post-Op Pain In Patients After Musculoskeletal Surgery.
  • FX301 is a formulation of a locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor (funapide) which aims to provide at least three to five days of post-operative pain relief while preserving motor function. 
  • The Company's decision to advance FX301 into the expansion cohort following a review of safety data from an independent Safety Monitoring Committee. 
  • The single ascending dose stage of the Phase 1b trial was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of four dosing cohorts of 12 patients each. 
  • In the expansion cohort, an additional 36 patients will be enrolled to further assess the safety, tolerability, systemic exposure, and efficacy of FX301 as a single-injection analgesic nerve block adjacent to the sciatic nerve of the popliteal fossa.
  • Data from the trial, including the expansion cohort, is anticipated by the end of 2020.
  • Price Action: FLXN shares are up 12.0% at $5.96 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

