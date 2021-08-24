See Why Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Stock Is Moving Higher On Tuesday
- The FDA has approved Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) and Vifor Pharma AG’s Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection for severe-to-moderate pruritis (itching) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergoing dialysis.
- Difelikefalin is an opioid agonist that targets the kappa opioid receptor in the peripheral nervous system.
- The companies expect to launch Korsuva in Q1 of 2022 and hope to gain reimbursement and patient access through Medicare and Medicaid in 1H of 2022.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
- The nod was based on two Phase 3 studies of 1,300 CKD dialysis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritis, which showed that 40% and 37% of Korsuva recipients logged a four-point improvement from baseline on a measure of their most severe itch compared to 21% and 26% for those who received placebo.
- The drug’s data package included results from an additional 32 trials.
- Price Action: CARA shares are up 22.2% at $17.45 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas