 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Powered By Dynavax Adjuvant, Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine Launched In Taiwan
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Powered By Dynavax Adjuvant, Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine Launched In Taiwan
  • Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccine, MVC-COV1901, in Taiwan. 
  • Approximately 600,000 people are anticipated to receive the Medigen vaccine this week.
  • In July, Medigen received Taiwan Emergency Use Authorization and approval for inclusion in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine immunization program, MVC-COV1901. 
  • Medigen COVID-19 vaccine is indicated for adults over 20 years old and is administered in two doses 28 days apart to prevent COVID-19 infection. 
  • The Advisory Committee recommended that Medigen submit a safety monitoring report monthly during the declared EUA period and submit a vaccine effectiveness report within one year after obtaining EUA approval.
  • MVC-COV1901 is a subunit vaccine with recombinant S-2P antigen adjuvanted with CpG 1018 supplied by Dynavax and aluminum hydroxide. 
  • Price Action: DVAX shares are up 9.72% $13.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX)

Valneva Initiates Rolling Submission For COVID19 Vaccine Candidate In UK
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Dynavax Technologies
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arcturus Soars On COVID-19 Vaccine Updates, Merck's Keytruda On Track For More Label Expansions, Eliem Debuts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com