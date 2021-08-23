Powered By Dynavax Adjuvant, Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine Launched In Taiwan
- Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccine, MVC-COV1901, in Taiwan.
- Approximately 600,000 people are anticipated to receive the Medigen vaccine this week.
- In July, Medigen received Taiwan Emergency Use Authorization and approval for inclusion in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine immunization program, MVC-COV1901.
- Medigen COVID-19 vaccine is indicated for adults over 20 years old and is administered in two doses 28 days apart to prevent COVID-19 infection.
- The Advisory Committee recommended that Medigen submit a safety monitoring report monthly during the declared EUA period and submit a vaccine effectiveness report within one year after obtaining EUA approval.
- MVC-COV1901 is a subunit vaccine with recombinant S-2P antigen adjuvanted with CpG 1018 supplied by Dynavax and aluminum hydroxide.
