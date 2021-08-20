 Skip to main content

Progenity Stock Drops To 52-Week Low On $40M Equity Capital Raise
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
  • Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 40 million shares.
  • Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant has a combined price of $1.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $40 million.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 33% from the last close price of $1.49 on Thursday.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share and will expire five years following the date of issuance. 
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 6 million shares or warrants to purchase up to an additional 6 million shares.
  • H.C. Wainwright is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Related: Progenity to Close Genetic Test Services, Shifts Focus to Therapeutics.
  • The offering will be complete by August 24.
  • Price Action: PROG shares are down 54.6% at $0.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.

