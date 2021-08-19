Galmed's Anti-Inflammatory Compound Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) has announced the data publication for its preclinical compound, Amilo-5MER, in the Journal of Autoimmunity.
- Amilo-5MER is a five amino acid in a specific sequence originally isolated from synovial fluid of rheumatoid arthritis patients.
- Galmed says that the human peptide displays an efficient anti-inflammatory effect to ameliorate pathology and clinical symptoms in mouse models of RA, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis.
- The presumed MoA by which Amilo-5MER affects chronic inflammation by binding to Serum Amyloid A (SAA) and prevents activating immune cells for pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion.
- Studies have demonstrated that Amilo-5MER significantly inhibits the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-6 and IL-1β from SAA-activated human fibroblasts, THP-1 monocytes, and peripheral blood mononuclear cells.
- Amilo-5MER suppresses the pro-inflammatory IL-6 release from SAA-activated cells but not from non-activated cells providing selective anti-inflammatory properties.
