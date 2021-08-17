Gritsone Bio Secures CEPI Funding For Its Differentiated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
- Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6 million with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
- The funding will support Gritstone's COVID-19 vaccine program with an initial focus in South Africa.
- The Company says that its unique approach combines a self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) platform with a broad set of viral antigens beyond spike intended to drive robust and durable immune responses comprising both neutralizing antibodies and CD8+ T cells.
- With this antigenic breadth, the CORAL vaccine may offer protection against emerging spike variants that appear challenging for first-generation vaccines," said Andrew Allen, CEO.
- Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization commented, "most first-generation COVID-19 vaccines primarily target the first-generation call for alternate approaches aimed at driving CD8+ immunity against spike and more conserved epitopes.
- Under the terms of the agreement, CEPI will fund a multi-arm Phase 1 study evaluating the CORAL program in naïve, convalescent, and HIV+ patients.
- The study will evaluate two SAM vaccine constructs targeting both the spike protein and other SARS-CoV-2 targets.
- The trial is expected to initiate before the end of 2021.
