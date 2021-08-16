DMC Recommends Biophytis Continue Sarconeos COVID-19 Study
- The Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) to continue patient recruitment into part 2 of Phase 2-3 COVA Study in COVID-19, with the protocol unmodified after reviewing of safety data.
- The COVA clinical program is assessing Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients aged 45 and older hospitalized with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19.
- The independent DMC meeting was dedicated to analyzing safety data from the first 155 randomized patients.
- The DMC will review the efficacy data of the 155 patients in Q3 2021 as part of the second Interim analysis to recommend futility and final sample size.
- The Company is progressing to complete the recruitment of the 310 patients and report top-line results in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: BPTS shares closed 1.27% higher at $8.54 on Friday.
