I-Mab Stock Is Trading Lower After Unveiling Mid-Stage Trial Data Of Plonmarlimab In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) has announced interim data from its Phase 2/3 study evaluating plonmarlimab (TJM2 or TJ003234) for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients with severe COVID-19.
- Plonmarlimab is designed to target human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a cytokine that plays a critical role in acute and chronic inflammation.
- The interim analysis showed positive preliminary results in mechanical ventilation-free (MVF) patients at baseline (N=91).
- Plonmarlimab treatment resulted in a higher MVF rate (83.6% vs. 76.7%), lower mortality rate (4.9% vs. 13.3%), higher recovery rates (68.9% vs. 56.7%) at day 14, and 80.3% vs. 70.0% at day 30, compared to placebo.
- The GM-CSF antibody also reduced time to recovery and hospitalization duration, as compared to placebo.
- The magnitudes of the clinical improvements were comparable to Humanigen Inc's (NASDAQ: HGEN) lenzilumab in a similar patient population.
- Biomarker results indicated that patients treated with plonmarlimab had reduced plasma levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines critically involved in CRS, excluding not interferon-gamma.
- Plonmarlimab was well tolerated in all patients with no significant safety concerns.
- Price Action: IMAB shares are down 8.01% at $72.05 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
