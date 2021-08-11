 Skip to main content

I-Mab Stock Is Trading Lower After Unveiling Mid-Stage Trial Data Of Plonmarlimab In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
I-Mab Stock Is Trading Lower After Unveiling Mid-Stage Trial Data Of Plonmarlimab In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) has announced interim data from its Phase 2/3 study evaluating plonmarlimab (TJM2 or TJ003234) for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients with severe COVID-19. 
  • Plonmarlimab is designed to target human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a cytokine that plays a critical role in acute and chronic inflammation. 
  • The interim analysis showed positive preliminary results in mechanical ventilation-free (MVF) patients at baseline (N=91). 
  • Plonmarlimab treatment resulted in a higher MVF rate (83.6% vs. 76.7%), lower mortality rate (4.9% vs. 13.3%), higher recovery rates (68.9% vs. 56.7%) at day 14, and 80.3% vs. 70.0% at day 30, compared to placebo.
  • The GM-CSF antibody also reduced time to recovery and hospitalization duration, as compared to placebo. 
  • The magnitudes of the clinical improvements were comparable to Humanigen Inc's (NASDAQ: HGEN) lenzilumab in a similar patient population.
  • Biomarker results indicated that patients treated with plonmarlimab had reduced plasma levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines critically involved in CRS, excluding not interferon-gamma.
  • Plonmarlimab was well tolerated in all patients with no significant safety concerns.
  • Price Action: IMAB shares are down 8.01% at $72.05 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

