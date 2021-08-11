 Skip to main content

Crinetics' Single Ascending Dose Data Shows Proof Of ACTH Antagonism In Healthy Volunteers
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) announced preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of Phase 1 study evaluating CRN04894 for conditions of ACTH excess, including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
  • The data demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept for this nonpeptide adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) antagonist.
  • The 39 healthy volunteers were administered oral doses of CRN04894 (10 mg to 80 mg, or placebo) two hours before a challenge with synthetic ACTH. 
  • Analyses of basal cortisol levels (before the ACTH challenge) showed that CRN04894 produced a rapid and dose-dependent reduction of cortisol by 25-56%. 
  • After the challenge with a supra-pathophysiologic dose of ACTH (250 mcg), CRN04894 suppressed cortisol up to 41%. 
  • After the challenge with a disease-relevant dose of ACTH (1 mcg), CRN04894 showed a clinically meaningful reduction in cortisol AUC of 48%. 
  • CRN04894 was well tolerated in the healthy volunteers who enrolled in these SAD cohorts, and all adverse events were considered mild.
  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2021, totaled $203.8 million.
  • Price Action: CRNX shares closed higher by 4.27% at $17.60 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs congenital adrenal hyperplasiaBiotech Earnings News Health Care Small Cap General

