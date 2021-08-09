Why Is Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Stock Plunging On Monday?
- According to an SEC filing, the FDA action date for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ETON) antiepileptic topiramate oral solution has been delayed three months to November 6.
- An FDA decision was expected on Friday.
- However, Eton said that privately held Azurity Pharmaceuticals submitted a recent amendment to the drug application.
- Topiramate is one of three neurology candidates Azurity purchased from Eton in February.
- If approved, Eton is entitled to a $5M milestone payment and a royalty on sales.
- Eton suffered a setback in late May when FDA declined to approve the Company's dehydrated alcohol injection for methanol poisoning.
- Price Action: ETON stock is down 16.4% at $4.91 on the last check Monday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas