 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Stock Plunging On Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Why Is Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON Stock Plunging On Monday?
  • According to an SEC filing, the FDA action date for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ETON) antiepileptic topiramate oral solution has been delayed three months to November 6.
  • An FDA decision was expected on Friday.
  • However, Eton said that privately held Azurity Pharmaceuticals submitted a recent amendment to the drug application. 
  • Topiramate is one of three neurology candidates Azurity purchased from Eton in February.
  • If approved, Eton is entitled to a $5M milestone payment and a royalty on sales.
  • Eton suffered a setback in late May when FDA declined to approve the Company's dehydrated alcohol injection for methanol poisoning.
  • Price Action: ETON stock is down 16.4% at $4.91 on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETON)

45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com